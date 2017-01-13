Lethbridge woman spends 40 hours making cake replica of the university

It took Sugar Bakeshop owner Amy Whipple 40 hours to make a replica cake of the University of Lethbridge for the school’s 50th anniversary.

It was a special challenge for Whipple, because she went to school, met her husband and even worked at the university.

“It’s a pretty big honour to be doing this for them,” she said.

Planning started in November. The cake is an exact replica of U-Hall, made from:

31 lbs of butter

91 cups of sugar

156 eggs

130 cups of flour

5 lbs of fondant

“I kept telling myself: it’s just a rectangle, I can do it. At the end of the day, it’s just a rectangle.”

Getting to the finished product didn’t go without its challenges.

“The black fondant started to seep through and I was brushing it and I couldn’t quite get it off, and I was like, ‘I’m going to have to build it again!'”

It wasn’t exactly a piece of cake, but she pulled through and her creation fits not only her vision, but also the vision of the university.