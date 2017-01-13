Lethbridge woman spends 40 hours making cake replica of the university
It took Sugar Bakeshop owner Amy Whipple 40 hours to make a replica cake of the University of Lethbridge for the school’s 50th anniversary.
It was a special challenge for Whipple, because she went to school, met her husband and even worked at the university.
“It’s a pretty big honour to be doing this for them,” she said.
Planning started in November. The cake is an exact replica of U-Hall, made from:
- 31 lbs of butter
- 91 cups of sugar
- 156 eggs
- 130 cups of flour
- 5 lbs of fondant
“I kept telling myself: it’s just a rectangle, I can do it. At the end of the day, it’s just a rectangle.”
Getting to the finished product didn’t go without its challenges.
“The black fondant started to seep through and I was brushing it and I couldn’t quite get it off, and I was like, ‘I’m going to have to build it again!'”
It wasn’t exactly a piece of cake, but she pulled through and her creation fits not only her vision, but also the vision of the university.
“This is one of the first projects that has gone smoothly and exactly as I planned,” she said. “I’m so proud.”
