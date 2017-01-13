WATCH: TTC streetcar driver, passenger get into intense argument over fare

The TTC is investigating how a streetcar driver responded after he and a passenger got into an impassioned dispute over a fare.

The 57-second video was posted on YouTube Friday. The video poster said a female passenger “allegedly paid her fare with Icelandic money” and the video starts off in the middle of the argument with the rider asking for her money back.

“That one dollar is f—ing Canadian. Give it back to me,” the passenger can be heard saying.

“It’s not Canadian. One loonie is,” the driver said.

“A–hole, open the f—ing door. I’ll report you, what’s your number?,” she replied.

“Kiss my a–, b—h. See ya later – bye bye. Bye. Go,” he told the passenger.

WATCH: TTC fare dispute between driver and passenger leads to expletive-filled argument. Ashley Carter reports. (Jan. 13)



After the exchange, another passenger told the driver she was getting the vehicle number to report him.

“You can madam. I’m doing my job. She didn’t put Canadian currency in,” he told her.

“Your job is not to call customers b—hes.”

When asked what the first passenger told him, he said he wasn’t going to repeat what she said.

READ MORE: Video shows rider throwing coffee at TTC bus driver: police

“You’re not going to repeat it because you didn’t hear it,” the second passenger said.

“I try to be nice and do my job and people want to do that. That’s not right,” the driver replied.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green told Global News the commission became aware of the video Friday and has received two complaints about the incident through the TTC website.

“It’s the kind of thing we don’t take lightly and it’s unacceptable for our operators to use that kind of language,” he said.

READ MORE: Alleged assault by TTC operator sparks Reddit post

“They’re trained to not engage in disputes over fares or anything else for that matter.”

Green said staff are reviewing those complaints and what happened on the 501 Queen streetcar leading up to the exchange.

He said the operator has been identified and interviewed, but Green said he was unable to provide any information on potential disciplinary actions as the investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Toronto police asked for the public’s help earlier this week identifying individuals who allegedly assaulted TTC bus operators in two separate, unrelated incidents.