5 Montreal stories you must read this week: January 13

From medical marijuana “with a twist” to picking a Queen for Montreal’s Saint-Patrick’s Day parade, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Medical marijuana twist

“These locations in Montreal under the Cannabis Culture name are going to consider putting doctors to these locations to sign up people for the legal Health Canada program.”

After the Prince of Pot was arrested in Montreal for opening the Cannabis Culture shops, his wife said she is planning to bring the business back.

READ THE STORY: Cannabis Culture plans to reopen in Montreal with a medical twist

Dangerous intersection

“He yells at me ‘try wearing something bright.’”

Montreal West mayor Beny Masella is promising increased safety measures for pedestrians after a 15-year-old was struck by a car.

READ THE STORY: Montreal West mayor promises change at intersection residents claim is dangerous

Lafleur on the move

After more than 50 years, the Lafleur lunch counter in Lachine is on the move.

The lunch counter has been a Lachine institution for years, with many residents sharing stories of late-night trips to the restaurant.

READ THE STORY: Lachine’s longtime Lafleur on the move, lunch counter gone

Promise for prom

“It was really hard. I won’t lie, I cried a lot.”

After helping dozens of girls find the perfect prom dress at a discounted price, Lou-Anne Hood has been forced to close Promise for Prom.

READ THE STORY: ‘A Promise for Prom’ to close and reopen in 10 schools

A Queen and her court

“They are judged on their poise, how they handle themselves.”

The United Irish Societies of Montreal (UISM) is gearing up for its annual queen selection evening for the upcoming 194th Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

READ THE STORY: A Queen and her court: Montreal’s United Irish Societies to select parade royalty

