Lachine’s longtime Lafleur on the move, lunch counter gone

The Lafleur lunch counter on Saint-Jacques Street in Lachine, found in the shadow of the Turcot Interchange, will soon serve its last hot dog.

The fast-food restaurant isn’t closing – it’s just moving next door.

After about 50 years of serving up steamies, the Lachine Lafleur location's about to come down. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jXL4qWrX3f — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 12, 2017

Later this year, the branch will move to a brand new location with two storeys and 7,000 square feet of space.

There will be a new Lafleur location just 10 meters away. Two storeys, 7,000 sq ft, sit-down resto. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/cPe75APdvp — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 12, 2017

The lunch counter has been a Lachine institution for years, with many residents sharing stories of late-night trips to the restaurant.

The foundation's already dug for the new place, and it is slated to open in April of 2017. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rl5h9ivqUE — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 12, 2017

Lafleur’s restaurant management explained it cost less to build a new site than to renovate the old one.

The new location is slated to open this April.