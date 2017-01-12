Lachine’s longtime Lafleur on the move, lunch counter gone
The Lafleur lunch counter on Saint-Jacques Street in Lachine, found in the shadow of the Turcot Interchange, will soon serve its last hot dog.
The fast-food restaurant isn’t closing – it’s just moving next door.
Later this year, the branch will move to a brand new location with two storeys and 7,000 square feet of space.
The lunch counter has been a Lachine institution for years, with many residents sharing stories of late-night trips to the restaurant.
Lafleur’s restaurant management explained it cost less to build a new site than to renovate the old one.
The new location is slated to open this April.
