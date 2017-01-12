Economy
January 12, 2017 1:22 pm
Updated: January 12, 2017 1:32 pm

Lachine’s longtime Lafleur on the move, lunch counter gone

The Lafleur lunch counter in Lachine is on the move, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

The Lafleur lunch counter on Saint-Jacques Street in Lachine, found in the shadow of the Turcot Interchange, will soon serve its last hot dog.

The fast-food restaurant isn’t closing – it’s just moving next door.

Later this year, the branch will move to a brand new location with two storeys and 7,000 square feet of space.

The lunch counter has been a Lachine institution for years, with many residents sharing stories of late-night trips to the restaurant.

Lafleur’s restaurant management explained it cost less to build a new site than to renovate the old one.

The new location is slated to open this April.

