January 13, 2017 8:43 am

Police incident closes Granville Street at W 16 Avenue

Vancouver Police on scene Friday morning.

Jordan Armstrong / Global News
Police tape is up in the area of Granville Street and W 16 Avenue Friday morning.

More than a dozen police officers are on scene gathering evidence.

It is not clear at this time what has happened but a grey pickup truck appears to have taken out a tree in the front yard of a home. The truck is now boxed-in by two police cruisers.

There is also a white SUV in the intersection that appears to have been struck and its airbags have deployed.

There is no word from Vancouver Police when they expect to have the area open.

