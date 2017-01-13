Extreme cold warnings continue for Manitoba, including Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Many parts of Manitoba are covered in an extreme cold warning Friday morning.

Temperatures below -30C with wind chills of -40 to -45C are expected in southern Manitoba.

Frostbite on exposed skin is possible within 10 minutes in these conditions, according to Environment Canada.

Areas impacted include Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin, Virden, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Morden, Winkler, Thompson, Whiteshell, Swan River, Killarney, Grand Rapids, Beausejour, Riding Mountain National Park and Gillam.

To see the full list, click here.