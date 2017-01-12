Crime
January 12, 2017 4:01 pm

Man charged in attempted robbery at Calgary Bank of Montreal

A man has been arrested in Calgary after an attempted bank robbery last week.

A man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery in Calgary earlier this week.

Police said in a media release Thursday a man entered the Bank of Montreal on Memorial Drive N.E. just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 10 and presented a note claiming he had a weapon. He then demanded money.

“For an unknown reason, the man then fled the bank before obtaining any money,” a police statement read.

A short time later, police were dealing with an unrelated issue in the 300 block of 5 Avenue N.E., when police realized the suspect on that call matched the description of the robber.

Bradley Albert Kingcott, 34, is charged with one count of robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact the CPS robbery unit at 403-428-8787 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Global News