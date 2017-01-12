Nicole Kidman on Donald Trump: ‘We as a country need to support whoever’s president’

Nicole Kidman is a dual citizen of both Australia and the U.S., and believes that Americans need to stand behind Donald Trump when he’s sworn in as president next week.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically, I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based. I’m very, very committed to women’s issues,” the Lion star declared during an interview with BBC Two’s Victoria Derbyshire, who asked Kidman what she thought of President-elect Trump.

She added: “I just say, [Trump’s] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

During the interview, Kidman also revealed her desire to have more children — a feeling which is not shared by her husband, country singer Keith Urban.

“I would have liked probably two or three more children,” said Kidman, who is mother to Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, with Urban.

“I love, love children. I love raising children,” she added. “They make me feel good and I love being around and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”

As for Urban, however: “He’s kinda maxed out. He’s like, ‘I’m done baby, I’m done. Let’s just focus on what we have.’ I hate to use the word regret because I have no regrets — in terms of I’m so blessed,” she continued.

“But would I enjoy giving to more young people? Yeah,” she noted. “But there’s ways in which I do it now. I mean I have nieces and nephews. Would I consider adopting again? Yes, possibly, everything.”