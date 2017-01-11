Kelowna fire fighters battle the cold

KELOWNA — Kelowna fire fighters admit it’s a challenge working in sub-zero temperatures.

They were put to the challenge when they were called to an industrial fire in the McCurdy Road area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at OK Builders Supplies at around 2:30 where smoke was seen coming from the upper level of a batch plant.

Fire crews had to use a ladder truck to get access to the blaze.

Damage was minimal.

Fire officials say it tough working in these frigid conditions, partly because they are working with water which quickly freezes .

“It’s tough on the fire fighters in this cold. It’s tough on our equipment,” said Platoon Captain Dennis Miller.

The fire is thought to have been caused by a welder’s torch.