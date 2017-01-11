RCMP investigating two alleged groping incidents in Surrey

The RCMP’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) is investigating after two separate incidences of women being groped in Surrey over the last three weeks.

The first incident happened on Dec. 22 at 12:40 a.m. when a woman was walking near 120A Street and 92A Avenue.

She was wearing headphones when she was grabbed from behind and groped by a male. The suspect then fled on foot after hearing police sirens. He is described as being in his 20’s, 5’10” tall with a medium build and was wearing all black clothing at the time of the alleged assault.

Then on Jan. 7, at 2:20 a.m. another woman was walking near 72nd Avenue and 196th Street when a male suspect groped her from behind and tried to pull her to the ground. The victim fought off the male, who eventually fled the scene on foot. This suspect’s description is vague — he was wearing a dark blue coat and black pants.

The SVU is appealing to the public for any information regarding these two alleged assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.