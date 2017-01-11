PETA offers $5K reward after abused dog found with elastic band around mouth
Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering up to $5,000 for information after an apricot poodle was found wandering the streets of Toronto with an elastic band around its mouth.
“This terrified little dog was left alone in the cold to die with his mouth bound shut, preventing him from eating or drinking,” PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien said in a statement Wednesday.
Frankie, a male dog estimated to be between one and two years old, was found near Jaguar Street and Rouge River Drive, near Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East, on Christmas Eve.
“He was outside, by himself, with an elastic band around his nose. Frankie was obviously distressed and very thin due to chronic malnutrition,” Toronto Animal Services said in a posting on Instagram.
“The elastic had caused severe injury to Frankie’s nose … and to the tissue inside his mouth.”
The person who found Frankie took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic. Toronto Animal Services said Frankie is recovering well in a foster home, but the dog will likely need surgery to fix some of the affected tissue.
This is a departure from our usual kind of post, but "Frankie" needs your help. Frankie is an apricot poodle, male, 1-2 years old and small, about 7 lbs. He was found at Rouge River Dr. and Jaguar St. by a Good Samaritan on Christmas Eve. He was outside, by himself, with an elastic band around his nose. Frankie was obviously distressed and very thin due to chronic malnutrition. The elastic had caused severe injury to Frankie's nose, nose and to the tissue inside his mouth. The Good Samaritan took Frankie to a Veterinary Emergency Clinic in the area and Toronto Animal Services has taken responsibility for him. He was treated for a few days at the Veterinary Clinic and is now continuing his recovery in a foster home. He will likely require surgery to fix the tissue around his muzzle, but he is otherwise recovering and eating well. Despite the horrible abuse that Frankie has sustained, he presents as a happy, pleasant, trusting dog … heartbreakingly typical of dogs in his situation. Toronto Animal Services is asking anyone with information about this case to call 416-338-7297. Please call if you know anything about Frankie. Our donations fund is used to help dogs like Frankie. If you'd like to donate towards Frankie's care, please visit toronto.ca/helptheanimals.
Meanwhile, PETA said the reward will be offered for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.”
“PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abused and abandoned him can be held accountable,” O’Brien said.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Toronto Animal Services at 416-338-7297 or Toronto police at 416-808-4200.
