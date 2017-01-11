PETA offers $5K reward after abused dog found with elastic band around mouth

Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering up to $5,000 for information after an apricot poodle was found wandering the streets of Toronto with an elastic band around its mouth.

“This terrified little dog was left alone in the cold to die with his mouth bound shut, preventing him from eating or drinking,” PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien said in a statement Wednesday.

Frankie, a male dog estimated to be between one and two years old, was found near Jaguar Street and Rouge River Drive, near Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East, on Christmas Eve.

“He was outside, by himself, with an elastic band around his nose. Frankie was obviously distressed and very thin due to chronic malnutrition,” Toronto Animal Services said in a posting on Instagram.

“The elastic had caused severe injury to Frankie’s nose … and to the tissue inside his mouth.”

The person who found Frankie took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic. Toronto Animal Services said Frankie is recovering well in a foster home, but the dog will likely need surgery to fix some of the affected tissue.

Meanwhile, PETA said the reward will be offered for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.”

“PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abused and abandoned him can be held accountable,” O’Brien said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Toronto Animal Services at 416-338-7297 or Toronto police at 416-808-4200.