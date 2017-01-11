Caught on camera: Man shot, killed after attempting to rob Georgia gun store

Police in Cobb County, Georgia have released security camera footage of a deadly shootout after two armed men tried to rob a gun store.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, two men entered Dixie Gun and Pawn in Mableton around 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 26.

In seconds, the two men drew pistols and demanded the owner of the store and two customers get down on the ground.

“Get down on the floor, get down on the floor or I’ll kill you,” store owner Jimmy Grover tells WCNC News he heard the men shout.

What the men didn’t know (but likely should have surmised) is that Grover had a sidearm of his own. In a matter of moments, Grover drew his weapon and opened fire, striking the closer of the two men and immediately dropping him.

The other man fled the store as Grover continued to fire at him. The first man later died as a result of his injuries after being struck in the chest.

“I had no other choice. I had no other choice. I hate that it happened,” Grover told WCNC.

“I’ve been doing this 30 years. Nothing like this has ever happened. I never wanted this to happen but I want to go home at night, too.”

According to Grover, this isn’t the first time his store has been burglarized, and he’s added cameras, bars on the windows, and additional safes to try to protect his store.

Ironically, one such attempted burglary took place just days after the shooting, as two men attempted to force entry into the store after hours by trying to pry through the fresh bullet hole in the plexiglass storefront.

Police are still on the lookout for the other suspect, but no information as to his identity has been released.

Police say Grover will likely not be charged as he was determined to have been acting in self-defence.