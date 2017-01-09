Caught on camera: Five hospitalized following ugly brawl at Chicago jail

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has released dramatic footage of a brawl which sent five inmates to hospital last Friday.

According to police, the fight broke out in Division 9, the “general population” section of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

What sparked the melee is not yet known. As seen in the footage above, security cameras captured what seems to be a surprise attack on two inmates by another group of inmates. One of the two is knocked unconscious in the middle of the cafeteria, while the other flees up the stairs.

In short order, as many as a dozen inmates are involved in a rolling fight across the cafeteria.

“It was brought under control quickly, but we do have five inmates who suffered injuries,” Cook County Jail spokesperson Cara Smith told the Chicago Tribune.

Police described several of the injuries as “puncture wounds” and said they recovered evidence of at least two homemade weapons fashioned from what appear to be inhalers.

While the five hospitalized inmates were listed in serious condition, police believe none of their injuries are life-threatening.

Of those injured, four were awaiting trial on murder charges while the fifth was being held in custody in relation to an armed robbery case.

No corrections officers or prison staff were injured in the brawl.