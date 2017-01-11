Entertainment
January 11, 2017 3:24 pm

Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher made ‘three times’ more than her on ‘No Strings Attached’

By Shakiel Mahjouri via ETCanada.com
Marie Claire U.K./ ET Canada
Natalie Portman says she was only paid a fraction of what co-star Ashton Kutcher earned when they co-starred in 2011’s No Strings Attached.

natalie-portman-shoot-2

The Jackie actress revealed the news in the February 2017 issue of Marie Claire U.K.: “Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached. I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she admitted.

She added: “His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

News of unfair pay discrepancies between male and female actors has been well-documented, but Portman highlights how extreme the numbers are in Hollywood: “Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” she explains. “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

natalie-portman-shoot-3

Marie Claire U.K. shared their cover photo featuring Portman on Instagram last week.

