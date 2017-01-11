Starbucks drive-thru locations now equipped with 2-way video screens

Coffee lovers on the go may notice something new the next time they use a Starbucks drive-thru.

The company is installing two-way video screens at locations throughout Canada, which allow customers to see their barista when placing an order at a drive-thru – instead of just hearing their voice. The camera, installed on the menu board, will also allow servers to see the customer before they drive forward to the pickup window.

The Seattle-based company says the move helps extend the “in-store Starbucks experience” to those who are just driving through.

“At a time when most companies are moving towards self-serve and automation, Starbucks continues to invest in leading technological innovations, but with personalized customer connection at the heart of every decision,” a Wednesday news release said.

So far, the two-way screens are installed at 63 of Starbucks’ 200 drive-thru locations in Canada.