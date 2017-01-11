Boil water advisory remains in effect for part of Moncton

A boil water advisory issued for part of Moncton Tuesday after a major water main break remains in effect, but the city says they are in the process of flushing the system.

Approximately 3,900 households and commercial properties were affected by the break, according to an emailed statement by the city, but the break has been fixed.

Isabelle LeBlanc, city spokesperson, said they are “flushing the system” to lower turbidity to acceptable levels, but residents could see discolouration, low water pressure and other changes to their water during this process.

She said Moncton Hospital was not placed under an advisory by the Department of Health – which decides whether to issue a boil water order – as it was only affected for about five minutes.

During the order, people are advised not to drink water or use it for tasks such as food preparation without first boiling it. The water is safe for showering and bathing.

Three schools have also been affected and bottled water has been brought in.

LeBlanc wrote that those affected by the boil advisory should be aware it is “a precautionary order” not an emergency.

Once the water is tested and they receive “two consecutive negative results” that are 24 hours apart, the Department of Health will inform them to lift the advisory.

She added no information has yet been provided as to the cause of the break.