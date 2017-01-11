Jane Fonda, Indigenous leaders holding Alberta oilsands news conference

Actor and longtime environmental activist Jane Fonda will be in Edmonton Wednesday to express concerns about resource development in the province.

Greenpeace Canada will be holding an event Wednesday at the University of Alberta, where Fonda will be among several speakers. They are expected to detail why they oppose the federal government’s approval of Line 3 and Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion, as well as the possible approvals of the Keystone XL and Energy East projects.

Greenpeace said the projects are in conflict with Canada’s commitments to Indigenous Rights, the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Paris climate accord.

On Tuesday, Fonda was in the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta to meet with local First Nations. She was also taken by Greenpeace on an aerial tour of several oilsands developments in the area.

IN PHOTOS: Jane Fonda tours Alberta oilsands, urges Canada to listen to First Nations

“It’s like someone took my skin and peeled it off my body over a very large surface,” she said when asked about her thoughts on what she saw. “I hurt. It made my body ache to watch it.”

She also expressed sympathy for the Aboriginal people in the region who claim energy operations have affected the potability of water.

Pro-oilsands activists say this is not the time for Fonda to be visiting or criticizing energy development, with the region still recovering from the May wildfire and a depressed economy.

Robbie Picard, founder of the group OilSands Strong, tried to talk to Fonda in Fort McMurray on Tuesday. However when he tried to inform her the ways local Aboriginal groups are involved in local energy operations, he was cut off by one of Fonda’s handlers and the actress was ushered away.

Fonda said she sympathizes with workers who are concerned about losing their jobs and supports the desire of some First Nations for greater prosperity, but stood her ground.

READ MORE: Jane Fonda coming to Alberta to express opposition of oilsands projects

Fonda is the latest in a long string of prominent people who have visited the oilsands, including musician Neil Young, Hollywood director James Cameron and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

More to come…