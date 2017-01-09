Jane Fonda coming to Alberta to express opposition of oil sands projects

Academy Award winner Jane Fonda will be in Edmonton this week to voice her opposition of the federal government’s approval of oil sands expansion.

Greenpeace Canada will be holding an event Wednesday at the University of Alberta where Fonda will be among several speakers. They are expected to detail why they oppose the federal government’s approval of the Line 3 and Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion, as well as the possible approvals of the KeystoneXL and Energy East projects.

Greenpeace said the projects are in conflict with Canada’s commitments to Indigenous Rights, the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Paris climate accord.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved Kinder Morgan and Line 3 in late November.

Line 3 will run east toward Wisconsin, while Kinder Morgan will carry crude from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C.

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion has become a lightning rod for climate protests from coast to coast, with opponents from among Trudeau’s own caucus of Liberal MPs and his political ally, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Between the Trans Mountain and Line 3 expansions, the Liberals have cleared the way for exports of more than 1.1 million additional barrels of oil per day – and the production of between 23 and 28 million tonnes of additional greenhouse gases annually.

In 2015, Fonda said “I hope I get arrested” while she was in B.C. to speak at Toast the Coast, an event organized by Greenpeace at Jericho Beach to draw attention to the possible dangers of increased pipelines and tankers in British Columbia.

She added she wants to be on the “right side of history” when it comes to fossil fuels.

In 1970, Fonda was arrested while marching with indigenous people during the occupation of For Lawton in Seattle, Wash.

Greenpeace said First Nations leaders will join the Academy Award winner during Wednesday’s event.