Loaded rifle, knives, weapons found during Lloydminster traffic stop

Two Lloydminster residents were charged after an arsenal of prohibited weapons was found during a traffic stop in the border city.

Lloydminster RCMP said they stopped and searched a vehicle on Friday, Jan. 6, that had previously fled from police.

Two people were arrested after a loaded sawed-off rifle, throwing stars, knives and brass knuckles were found inside the vehicle. (took out a line here)

Shane Riley, 31, from Lloydminster, and Harley Yung, 24, from Lloydminster have been charged with three counts of being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm, possess a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a firearm without a license.

Riley was also charged with an additional 19 charges for breach.

Police said both men remain in custody, but no court date details were provided.