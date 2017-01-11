Defiant Penticton pot shop owner refuses to close despite city order

It’s business as usual at Herbal Green Apothecary on Westminster Avenue in Penticton, but the unlicensed pot shop was ordered to close its doors 24 hours earlier.

Of seven applications, the City of Penticton granted only two pot shops temporary operating permits; Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy on Westminster Avenue and Green Essence on Martin Street.

City officials said unlicensed pot shops could face weekly fines of $250 before they escalate to daily fines of $500.

After that, the City could seek an injunction and enforcement order against a non-compliant pot shop through the courts.

But Herbal Green Apothecary owner Jukka Laurio said he’s providing a public service, mostly for seniors.

“I was the first one open. I have no intention of closing,” Laurio said. “Seventy-five to eighty per cent of our clients are over fifty and retired. Some of them are incredibly elderly, you would never think that they would buy marijuana. They look like a school marm.”

A customer entering his store on Tuesday afternoon agreed.

“He’s not doing anything wrong. He’s helping people with medical conditions,” said the unidentified customer.

Penticton mayor Andrew Jakubeit said regulation and enforcement is necessary pending federal legalization.

“It’s something the federal government said they were going to do and then they sort of threw it in everyone else’s laps to try to police it or enforce it or sort it out and it’s been difficult and frustrating for everyone,” Jakubeit said.

The Downtown Penticton Association (DPA) says some nearby business owners are opposed to the unsanctioned dispensaries.

“One of their big concerns was for some of the shops when some of their customers would use the product outside the door. It was a little disturbing to their customers and their staff,” said Executive Director Lynn Allin.

But Laurio is digging in his heels.

After all, he’s seeing “green.”

“I’d rather not, but it is substantial, it is substantial,” said Laurio when asked how much revenue and profit he generates on a weekly basis.

The fight is far from over.

Laurio said he plans to sue the City for failing to grant him a permit.