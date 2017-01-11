Money
Toronto luxury home sales set to tower over Canada this year: Sotheby’s

By Alexandra Posadzki The Canadian Press

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada says Toronto is poised to lead the country in high-end home sales for the third consecutive year.

The latest report from the realtor showed sales of homes worth $1 million or more in the Greater Toronto Area rose 77 per cent last year compared to 2015, with a total of 19,692 properties sold.

Sales of the priciest homes – those worth over $4 million – in the GTA rose 95 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, high-end home sales in Vancouver started off strong but slowed in the second half of the year as a number of government policy changes took effect.

Among those changes is a one-per-cent tax on vacant homes implemented by the City of Vancouver and the B.C. government’s 15 per cent tax on foreigners buying homes in Metro Vancouver.

Those changes amplified a cooling in the Vancouver real estate market that started over the summer, according to Sotheby’s.

