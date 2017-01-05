Latest Toronto home sales figures to be released today

TORONTO – The Toronto Real Estate Board will release home sales figures for the month of December today, wrapping up a year characterized by strong sales growth and soaring prices in the country’s largest real estate market.

Limited inventory and high demand from buyers, fuelled partly by low interest rates, have made for a red-hot housing market in Toronto over the past year.

In October, the federal government made a number of changes aimed at stabilizing the country’s real estate markets, including requiring stress tests for all insured mortgages.

The stress test change was intended to ensure that Canadians don’t take on larger mortgages than they can handle, particularly in markets such as Toronto and Vancouver where affordability is stretched.

Yesterday, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver reported that home sales in Metro Vancouver, one of the country’s most watched housing markets, fell 5.6 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver, as measured by the Multiple Listing Service home price index, tumbled to $897,600 last month. That’s down 17.8 per cent compared to December 2015.