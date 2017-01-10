Brandon Wheat Kings complete pair of deals on trade deadline day

The Brandon Wheat Kings parted way with their longtime number one goaltender on trade deadline day.

The Wheaties sent netminder Jordan Papirny to the Swift Current Broncos in one of two deals on Tuesday. As part of the trade the Wheat Kings acquired goalie Travis Child and defenceman Kade Jensen as well as a second and fifth round draft pick in the 2019 Bantam Draft. Brandon also surrendered a fourth round draft pick in 2018.

In a separate move Wheat Kings general manager Grant Armstrong then sent that second round draft pick to the Vancouver Giants along with defenceman Jordan Wharrie. In return the Wheaties picked up 20-year-old Russian defenceman Dmitry Osipov.

RELATED: Manitobans invited to play in CHL Top Prospects Game

Papirny leaves the Wheat Kings after parts of five seasons with the club.

“Jordan enjoyed a great career with the Wheat Kings. He was an integral part of the success our team enjoyed, culminating with a WHL Championship last year,” said owner Kelly McCrimmon through a media release. “It was an honour to coach him, I consider him a good friend and I wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

Papirny, 20, is the team’s all-time leader in games played, minutes played and wins. And his 12 shutouts ties him for the franchise record with Tyler Plante.

RELATED: Brandon Wheat Kings swing trade for Boissevain product

The Wheat Kings continue a four game homestand on Wednesday against the Tri-City Americans.