Firetruck, ambulance struck in separate Calgary fender benders due to icy roads

There were a couple of close calls on the roads for first responders Tuesday as they navigated icy Calgary streets.

Fire officials confirm a crew was headed to a call shortly before noon, with lights and sirens on, when their truck was struck from behind by another vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of 16 Avenue N.E. and 52 Street N.E.

No one was injured in the fender bender.

Minutes later, an Alberta EMS ambulance was rear-ended by another vehicle on northbound Crowchild Trail near 17 Avenue S.W.

Alberta Health Services officials confirm the EMS crew was transferring a patient to Alberta Children’s Hospital when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.

No one was injured and another ambulance was called in to complete the transfer.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke urged drivers to slow down and give first responders room to work, especially during winter driving conditions.

“When the conditions are slippery and you put on the brakes, you wind up in the emergency scene and you have just created another dangerous situation for everyone involved,” Henke said in a recent interview with Global News.

She asked drivers to concentrate on their driving, not on accident scenes.

“We see collisions actually happening because people are looking back to to take in what happened and they’re not paying attention to what’s in front of them.”

City roads crews continued to clear and sand priority one routes in the city Tuesday, following a dump of snow late Monday night. The routes included Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail.

You can see the latest updates from the city on snow clearing and road conditions here.