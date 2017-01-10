Report dangling downtown icicles, Calgary road officials ask

City officials are urging Calgarians to report any Plus-15 walkways that look like they have icy fangs, so that road crews can remove the icicles before they fall and hurt pedestrians or damage vehicles under them.

“We’re asking the public report them to 311 and our central roads crew will go knock them down,” said Brittany Kustra, a spokesperson for the City of Calgary.

Many icicles have formed on the underside of the Plus-15 next to Eighth Avenue Place at 525 Eighth Avenue SW. Some appear to be over 60 centimetres long.

There are signs in front of the building warning pedestrians about falling ice.

The city’s roads department manages the Plus-15 system in collaboration with downtown building managers.