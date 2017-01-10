New Calgary Police Association president calls meeting, asks for ‘unity’

Global News has learned the new president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA) is planning on holding a news conference Wednesday, asking for support from its members.

In an email obtained by Global News addressed to Calgary Police Service members, new CPA president Les Kaminski asks officers to attend a news conference, but only if they’re off duty and not in uniform.

“We ask that any members attending wear PLAIN CLOTHES-NO UNIFORMS PLEASE,” he writes.

“The message is powerful but positive.”

Kaminski didn’t provide details on the message, asking for members to “provide a backdrop” as he delivers a prepared message and answers any questions from reporters.

“I believe that having you standing behind me will send a powerful message of unity and solidarity to the Executive, to the Police Commission and to the public.”

Police Chief Roger Chaffin declined to comment on Tuesday.