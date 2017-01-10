Winter skin tips to survive colder, drier weather

Dr. Alexandra Kuritzky, MD, FRCPC, provides these winter skin tips to help you get through the drier, colder months.

Sunscreen is the most important step year-round to protect from damaging UVA and UVB rays. You may need a more substantial product in winter, to cope with dry air indoors and outdoors. Consider a vitamin C-containing antioxidant serum.

Kuritzky’s four-step morning skin care for winter:

Facial cleanser: use a gentle unscented product. All skin types: Dove bar for sensitive skin. Dry sensitive skin: Cetaphil gentle face wash. Vitamin C serum: acts as an antioxidant to neutralize free radicals and reverse environmental damage throughout the day. Dry skin: SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic. Oily Skin: SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF. Moisturizer: again, use gentle unscented products. Dry skin: Toleriane Ultra by La Roche-Posay. Oily Skin: Toleriane Ultra Fluide by La Roche-Posay. Sunscreen: last but not least, this is the best place to invest time and money. Use a broad-spectrum product with SPF of at least 30. All skin types: EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Fluid Lotion SPF 60. Touch-ups: Colorescience loose mineral sunscreen SPF 50. Lips: Jane Iredale Lip Drink SPF 15 with frequent re-application.

Dr. Alexandra Kuritzky, MD, FRCPC

Board Certified Dermatologist practicing at Pacific Dermaesthetics

Blog: DermLife.ca