Winter skin tips to survive colder, drier weather

Dr. Alexandra Kuritzky, MD, FRCPC, provides these winter skin tips to help you get through the drier, colder months.
- Sunscreen is the most important step year-round to protect from damaging UVA and UVB rays.
- You may need a more substantial product in winter, to cope with dry air indoors and outdoors.
- Consider a vitamin C-containing antioxidant serum.
Kuritzky’s four-step morning skin care for winter:
- Facial cleanser: use a gentle unscented product. All skin types: Dove bar for sensitive skin. Dry sensitive skin: Cetaphil gentle face wash.
- Vitamin C serum: acts as an antioxidant to neutralize free radicals and reverse environmental damage throughout the day. Dry skin: SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic. Oily Skin: SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF.
- Moisturizer: again, use gentle unscented products. Dry skin: Toleriane Ultra by La Roche-Posay. Oily Skin: Toleriane Ultra Fluide by La Roche-Posay.
- Sunscreen: last but not least, this is the best place to invest time and money. Use a broad-spectrum product with SPF of at least 30. All skin types: EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Fluid Lotion SPF 60. Touch-ups: Colorescience loose mineral sunscreen SPF 50.
- Lips: Jane Iredale Lip Drink SPF 15 with frequent re-application.
Dr. Alexandra Kuritzky, MD, FRCPC
Board Certified Dermatologist practicing at Pacific Dermaesthetics
Blog: DermLife.ca
