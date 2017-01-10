85-year-old man who walks with a cane pulls 2 women from burning vehicle

Authorities credit an 85-year-old Texas man who walks with the aid of a cane for helping save the lives of two women whose speeding car flipped over onto his front yard and burst into flames.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the 22-year-old driver likely was going too fast as she rounded a bend early Sunday and lost control in Burleson, south of Fort Worth.

“If it wasn’t for the gentleman to pull them out, it wouldn’t have been a good turnout,” Keith Flemming, Johnson County Fire Department told KDFW.

Lindell Marbut witnessed the wreck, banged on the windshield with his cane and helped to pull the driver from the car as his caretaker went to a neighbouring home to call 911.

“Car landed right here and it’s where it burnt up, right here,” Marbut told KDFW. “I got my walking stick and pulled it out. I’ve seen this woman’s hand sticking out … I got her and pulled her out.”

The caretaker then helped him drag the passenger to safety.

“Amazing, 85-years-old and he dragged her into the garage, I couldn’t believe it,” said Sondra Young, Marbut’s caretaker. “He can barely walk as it is, he has to use a cane to walk.”

Johnson County firefighter Alicia Wingfield called Marbut’s fearless actions “absolutely amazing.”

Asked if he felt like a hero, Marbut said it was the right thing to do.

“I just feel like an old man trying to save somebody’s life,” he said. “I would do it again if I had to.”