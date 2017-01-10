Economy
January 10, 2017 9:30 am
Updated: January 10, 2017 9:32 am

BC Hydro offers payment plan as bills add up due to cold weather

People make their way past a snow-covered vehicle on a street in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan.4, 2017.

BC Hydro says it is offering its customers the option of a payment plan to help pay off possibly higher electricity bills during the unusually cold weather.

Called the Winter Payment Plan, it will give residential customers the choice to spread bill payments over a six-month period.

B.C. has seen record levels of electricity consumption this winter and on Jan. 3 a 10-year record for peak electricity demand was broken.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, the demand for electricity peaked at 10,126 megawatts, breaking the old record set on Nov. 29, 2006 when consumption reached 10,113 megawatts.

“Given the unusually cold weather, we anticipate that many of our customers will receive higher than normal bills,” said Jessica McDonald, president and CEO, BC Hydro, in a release. “We recognize that some customers may need the option to manage the costs over a longer period of time. This program allows them to do that.”

The winter billing period runs from Dec. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

Customers who would like participate in the Winter Payment Plan can call BC Hydro’s customer service team at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800 224 9376).

