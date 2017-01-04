B.C. hits all-time high electricity demand amidst cold snap

You know British Columbians have been feeling the cold snap when BC Hydro records an all-time high electricity demand.

Between 5 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, a new record for power consumption was set when demand for electricity peaked at 10,126 megawatts, breaking the old record set more than a decade ago.

The old record was set on Nov. 29, 2006 when consumption reached 10,113 megawatts.

With continuing cold temperatures and more snow on the way, demand for electricity is expected to remain high as the cold snap continues and BC Hydro is preparing for peak loads this week.

“We are planning for anywhere between 9,800 to 10,200 megawatts each day, so we could actually potentially break this record again,” said spokesperson Mora Scott.

BC Hydro records the highest demand for electricity in the winter months between 4 and 8 p.m. on weekday evenings. This is when the majority of British Columbians come home, turn up the heat, switch on the lights, do laundry and make dinner.