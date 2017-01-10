Police charge Surrey man for threatening to kill another man

A Surrey man was arrested on Monday after another man complained the suspect threatened to kill him.

At about 3:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a call from a man saying he had gone to a home in the 14000-block of 110 Avenue to pick up some items that belonged to him.

Tempers flared as the two men spoke and the owner of the house says he was threatened with a weapon and that he would be killed.

He fled and called the police.

When police got to the scene, along with the Lower Mainland Emergence Response Team, the suspect, a 56-year-old man, was arrested without incident.

Other people who were inside the home are also being interviewed.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident involving the two men to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.