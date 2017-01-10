Woman charged with assault after stabbing in Regina home

One woman is facing assault charges after an argument in a Regina home turned violent Monday night.

Regina Police responded to the 1400 hundred block of Robinson Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to officers, two women were arguing inside the home when one grabbed a paring knife from the kitchen.

The victim was stabbed twice in the chest and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Amanda Wasacase fled the home before being located and arrested without incident.

The 29-year-old is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon.