Edmonton police call on drivers to slow down after snowy conditions result in crashes

The Edmonton Police Service issued a news release Monday evening to ask drivers to slow down after winter weather conditions resulted in dozens of crashes.

According to police, 97 collisions were reported across the city between 3:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Monday. Of those, five resulted in injuries and 15 were considered hit and runs.

According to police, the snowy weather has “caused certain roadways to become more difficult to navigate, especially the southwest leg of the Anthony Henday.”

They said at one point a truck jackknifed on the ring road.

At 9:30 p.m., an Alberta Transportation map of road conditions showed most roads in and around Alberta’s Capital Region were at least partially covered in snow and ice Monday evening.

