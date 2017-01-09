Handgun and meth seized in Medicine Hat drug bust: ALERT

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) has confirmed five people have been arrested as a part of an investigation in Medicine Hat.

According to an ALERT news release Monday afternoon, four people from Medicine Hat and one man from Calgary are facing a total of 31 charges related to drug and firearms offences.

ALERT said the investigation began in late December, and concluded with the search of an apartment in downtown Medicine Hat on Jan. 6.

Officers said they seized 45 grams of methamphetamine, estimated at $4,500, materials they believe were intended for trafficking, pepper spray, brass knuckles, $820 cash, and a Colt Python, which is considered a restricted weapon.

The following people from Medicine Hat have been charged:

Wyatt Dickson, 19, is facing 11 charges including five counts of trafficking

Etheen Friesen, 33, is facing seven charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking

Kenzie Anderson, 28, is facing four charges

Jade Arcand, 19, is facing six charges including possession of a prohibited weapon

Jeremy Leddy, 29, of Calgary, is charged with trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.