Convicted killer Mark Twitchell looking for love: ‘I enjoy clever storytelling’

One of Alberta’s most notorious killers is looking for love.

Mark Twitchell, who used an online dating site to lure his victim to an Edmonton garage in 2008 where he killed and dismembered him, is one of several prisoners looking for a partner on Canadian Inmate Connect, an online dating site for inmates.

In his profile, Twitchell said he was tentative about reaching out because he was doubtful anyone could look past what he did “to see the human being,” adding his crime doesn’t define him.

“I’ve made some terrible, regrettable choices in the past and I’ve come to terms with the consequences. Now I seek to infuse purpose into my life,” he wrote. “Connection is a huge part of that.”

READ MORE: Man attacked by notorious Alberta killer Mark Twitchell publishes book

Twitchell said he enjoys tennis, chess and clever storytelling. He is looking for an “interesting, intelligent, open-minded, delightfully imperfect woman to relate to and share amusing observations with.”

“I’m insightful, passionate and philosophical with a great sense of humour,” he wrote. “I love the rain and the music of artists like Sia, Jackie Evancho and Arcade Fire.”

The profiles on Canadian Inmates Connect are authored entirely by the convicts, which means nobody double-checks them for accuracy.

READ MORE: Dating website helps Canadian inmates find love

In 2011, Twitchell was convicted of first-degree murder in Johnny Altinger’s death. Altinger thought he was going to meet a woman he met online when he showed up at the Mill Woods garage in 2008.

Twitchell, an amateur director and devoted fan of the TV show Dexter, followed his own movie script when he killed and dismembered Altinger.

READ MORE: ‘Dexter’ star says he was horrified by Edmonton’s Twitchell movie murder case

Twitchell was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. He is serving his time at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Watch below: Man attacked by Mark Twitchell publishes book about experience