Man hospitalized after being pinned by semi-trailer in northeast Calgary
A A
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital on Monday after being pinned between a semi-trailer and its tractor in northeast Calgary.
It happened at a Walmart warehouse in the 3400 block of 39 Avenue N.W. at around 8 a.m.
EMS said the victim had been freed by the time they arrived.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition with undetermined injuries.
With files from NewsTalk 770‘s Brenda Neufeld
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.