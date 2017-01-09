Man hospitalized after being pinned by semi-trailer in northeast Calgary

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital on Monday after being pinned between a semi-trailer and its tractor in northeast Calgary.

It happened at a Walmart warehouse in the 3400 block of 39 Avenue N.W. at around 8 a.m.

EMS said the victim had been freed by the time they arrived.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition with undetermined injuries.

With files from NewsTalk 770‘s Brenda Neufeld