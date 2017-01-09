Health
January 9, 2017 11:58 am
Updated: January 9, 2017 12:03 pm

Man hospitalized after being pinned by semi-trailer in northeast Calgary

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital on Monday after being pinned between a semi-trailer and its tractor in northeast Calgary.

It happened at a Walmart warehouse in the 3400 block of 39 Avenue N.W. at around 8 a.m.

EMS said the victim had been freed by the time they arrived.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition with undetermined injuries.

With files from NewsTalk 770‘s Brenda Neufeld 

Global News