More snow forecasted for B.C.’s south coast this weekend

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: more wintry weather is in the forecast for B.C.’s south coast.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying a “band of light snow” is expected to hit Metro Vancouver Saturday night.

A total of two centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate by Sunday morning.

A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, and there is a risk of freezing rain in the region. The snowfall may persist, however, in areas like Squamish and the Fraser Valley.

Global News meteorologist Michael Kuss said parts of the region could see anywhere from 5 to 15 centimetres by Monday morning.