Traffic
January 7, 2017 3:45 pm

Section of Highway 401 near Bowmanville closed, multiple collisions reported

Toronto, ON: Global News Headshots (Katherine Holland) By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A section of Highway 401 near Bowmanville was closed Saturday afternoon after multiple collisions were reported to Ontario Provincial Police due to poor weather conditions.

Global News
A A

A section of Highway 401 near Bowmanville was closed Saturday afternoon after multiple collisions were reported to Ontario Provincial Police due to poor weather conditions.

Highway 401 westbound lanes were closed at Liberty Street and the eastbound lanes were closed at Holt Road.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the OPP said no serious injuries had been reported but officers were unsure when the highway would reopen.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401
bowmanville
Collision
Holt Road
Hwy 401
Liberty Street
ontario police
Ontario traffic
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News