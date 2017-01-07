Section of Highway 401 near Bowmanville closed, multiple collisions reported
A section of Highway 401 near Bowmanville was closed Saturday afternoon after multiple collisions were reported to Ontario Provincial Police due to poor weather conditions.
Highway 401 westbound lanes were closed at Liberty Street and the eastbound lanes were closed at Holt Road.
As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the OPP said no serious injuries had been reported but officers were unsure when the highway would reopen.
