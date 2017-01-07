‘It was kind of surprising to see the fire power:’ witness desrcibes Anola, Manitoba situation

A Manitoba man said he’s still shocked by the scene he drove up to so close to his home on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Eric Metrow was heading home when he saw a flashlight in his eyes and saw an officer in full camouflage holding an assault rifle.

“It was kind of scary driving up to a guy who was holding an assault rifle, and not knowing what was going on,” said Metrow.

While he couldn’t figure out what was going on so close to his home just five kilometers east of Anola, Man., he said it must have been big because there was a one mile stretch of highway 15, by Provincial Road 302, completely closed down from at least 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“I was just told it was police business,” said Metrow about the incident he came upon.

Metrow said he was asked to find an alternate route to go home and he ended up on Airport Road nearby, where he said he spotted four RCMP vehicles on the side of the road and what looked like SWAT.

He said he after finally making it home he returned to the scene several times in hopes of trying to piece together what was happening in his normally very quiet area.

“It’s kind of surprising to see how much fire power that we saw when we drove by the SWAT vehicles,” said Metrow.

Metrow said the very quiet area doesn’t normally see highways being shut down unless it’s for a bad crash or bad weather.

He returned to the scene after the roads opened up at 10 a.m. Saturday, and said he did see RCMP and police vehicles parked in one driveway in the area that was originally blocked off.

No information has been confirmed by RCMP Officers yet. Global News has contacted RCMP and are waiting for a response.