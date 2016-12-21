Three arrested after abduction of 11-year-old girl thwarted by Manitoba RCMP

An 11-year-old girl was rescued after an abduction that lasted only minutes, according to an RCMP release.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday RCMP responded to reports of an abduction in Brandon, Manitoba.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle and “within minutes” the vehicle was spotted heading east at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

The vehicle was stopped and the 11-year-old girl was taken to safety unharmed.

Three adults were arrested, one of them was related to the girl.

Christopher Houle, 27, from Portage la Prairie was charged with abduction of a person under 14, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Darian Daniels, 22, from Brandon was charged abduction of a person under 14, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Timothy Garrow, 45, from Portage la Prairie was charged with unlawful transportation of liquor in a vehicle.