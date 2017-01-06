WATCH: Driver stops in passing lane of Toronto highway in road rage incident

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an intense road rage incident caught on camera in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.

“We were driving on the 427 north in the left lane when these guys were behind us and started flashing their high beams. We were going 110, on a 100 highway,” the poster of the video wrote, adding they were trying to pass a truck.

“By time [sic] we got ahead their car came flying by (halfway into our lane causing us to almost hit the guardrail) and almost grazed our vehicle. They then began pumping their brakes and came to a complete stop ON THE 427 HIGHWAY IN THE LEFT LANE!”

Shortly after the vehicles stopped, one of the victims started filming as a man began yelling at the female driver. A male passenger can be seen walking away at the same time.

“You’re going 110. You’re going 110. You f—ing c—. F— you. F— you,” the male driver shouted.

“You’re going 105 in the left lane.”

The man can be seen walking back to his car before the video briefly goes black. The women then went on to film the vehicle and its licence plate before the driver gets back out of his car and starts walking toward the women’s vehicle.

After yelling again, the man can be seen going back to his vehicle.

“I’m shaking. I’m so angry,” one of the women can be heard saying.

The man gets out again and then lifts his shirt and grabs the top of his pants before driving off.

The 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook Wednesday, has been viewed over 500,000 times as of Friday.

An OPP spokesman told Global News officers were notified about the encounter on Highway 427 before 10 p.m. that evening.

The spokesman said Friday the investigation is ongoing and charges haven’t been laid.