Winnipeg’s river trail could open by Monday

WINNIPEG — After a month of frigid temperatures, the Red River Mutual Trail at The Forks is almost ready for skaters.

Since the start of the winter season, Winnipeg has been hit with two major snow storms. This has made it difficult for crews to prepare the skating trail, according to Chelsea Thomson with The Forks. But she said the trail should be ready any day now.

“We will have an announcement as soon. We were sort of aiming for Monday, but we have to play that game with Mother Nature every single time,” Thomson said.

Last year the trail opened Jan. 21.

The skating trails on land at The Forks as well as under the canopy opened in December.

Officials are asking that people stay off the ice until the river trail is officially open.

With files from 680 CJOB