Jim Bell announced as new CEO for Siloam Mission

WINNIPEG — A face very familiar to Winnipeggers has been selected as Siloam Mission’s new leader. Jim Bell has been named the new chief executive officer of Siloam Mission.

“A nation-wide search was conducted in order to find the ideal candidate for this immensely important position,” Siloam’s Dr. Riley Coulter said in a release. “With his professional background and demonstrated commitment to his community, the board was able to make Jim the unanimous choice for CEO.”

The shelter has been serving Winnipeg’s less fortunate for 25 years.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers dump vice-president, former president Jim Bell

Bell isn’t new to the public eye. He served as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and chief operating officer but was let go in August of 2014 in a restructuring of the organization. He’d been with the club since 2002.

Bell then won the federal Tory nomination for Kildonan St. Paul, but lost the election in October of 2015 to liberal candidate MarnAnn Mihychuk.

RELATED: Former Bombers president beats city councillor for Tory nomination

Bell has already been serving as a volunteer member of Siloam’s Capital Campaign team. His selection comes just a couple of months after existing CEO Dr. Garry Corbett announced he’s retiring from his post.

RELATED: Former Conservative MP Jim Bell talks about his election night loss

“I am thrilled to be joining such an iconic organization as Siloam Mission,” Bell said in a release. “I look forward to implementing the philosophies of servant leadership and empowering the people around me to continue helping our city’s most vulnerable citizens.

Bell will begin duties as CEO effective immediately.