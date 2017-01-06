Vancouver salt giveaway day 3: Officials hoping for orderly lineups

Vancouver is giving away more free salt today to residents and officials are hoping there will be more orderly lineups at the fire halls.

It was chaos in the morning at fire hall 17 when one group of residents jumped the line and started shovelling the salt into their buckets.

Within five minutes the salt pile was gone.

“Pretty crazy,” said one resident saying he has not seen anything like it since Boxing Day sales.

READ MORE: Vancouver NPA councillor asks for formal inquiry into City’s handling of snow, salt crisis

More salt will be available at fire halls today but the time has not yet been announced.

Here are the 10 locations where residents can get salt:

Fire Hall #3 – 2801 Quebec St.

Fire Hall #4 – 1475 W. 10th Ave.

Fire Hall #7 – 1090 Haro St.

Fire Hall #12 – 2460 Balaclava St.

Fire Hall #13 – 4013 Prince Albert St.

Fire Hall #14 – 2804 Venables St.

Fire Hall #15 – 3003 E. 22nd Ave.

Fire Hall #17 – 7070 Knight St.

Fire Hall #19 – 4396 W. 12th Ave.

Fire Hall #22 – 1005 W. 59th Ave.

Residents are being asked to bring their bucket and shovel and only take one bucket of salt each.