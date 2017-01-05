Canada
January 5, 2017 4:32 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 4:37 pm

Freeland sees opportunity for Canada amid rising protectionism, nationalism abroad

By Staff The Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press
International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland sees a silver lining for Canada in 2017 despite an increasingly complex economic situation worldwide.

Freeland said there is enormous opportunity for Canada even amid growing protectionist and nationalist movements in the United States and elsewhere.

She was speaking Thursday to about 300 people at a Montreal Council on Foreign Relations luncheon in Montreal.

Freeland believes Canada is bucking the trend in the face of populist movements seeking easy targets such as immigrants and trade agreements.

An open and inviting environment, she added, will translate into unique opportunities ahead.

Freeland said there is strong public and cross-party support in Canada for international trade agreements that places the country in a unique situation compared to other nations.

