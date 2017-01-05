Maritimers encouraged to get flu shot as number of cases on the rise

Health officials says Maritimers who haven’t gotten a flu shot should consider doing so, as the number of reported flu cases in New Brunswick has more than tripled since December.

“We are now starting to see the number of cases increase,” Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Yves Leger said.

Leger says there have been 19 reported cases of the influenza virus in the province to date, up from only 5 cases just before Christmas.

In Nova Scotia there have been 25 confirmed cases of the flu.

The Maritime flu season is just getting started, according to Leger, and he says the number of people affected tends to peak in February, so it’s not too late for people to get vaccinated.

“The good news is that the vaccine is a match for the strain that is circulating, so that is definitely a plus,” Leger said.

Leger says two years ago, the flu shot wasn’t as effective because the virus that hit the Maritimes didn’t match the vaccine. But this year, he says H3N2 appears to be the primary flu strain making its way across Canada.

“The vaccine isn’t 100 per cent effective, so there are some people who might get the vaccine and could get influenza,” Leger said.

“The great thing about it is even if you do end up getting influenza, typically it’s much less severe.”

Leger recommends that everyone get a flu shot, but it is even more important for people with pre-existing health conditions or comprised immune systems, and women who are pregnant and the elderly are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

Approximately 260,000 doses of the publicly funded vaccines have been distributed across New Brunswick this season, which is similar to previous years.

Leger says it is still too soon to predict how hard the flu will hit the Maritimes this year, but he’s hopeful the more effective vaccine will reduce the number of people admitted to hospital, or deaths associated with the virus.