Alberta flu death toll climbs to 13 for 2016-17 season

Alberta has recorded 13 flu-related deaths so far during the 2016-17 season.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) released its latest report on the province’s influenza statistics. The data showed two flu-related deaths in the south zone, five in Calgary, two in Edmonton, three in the central zone and one in the north zone.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

The first flu-related death in Alberta was reported in Calgary in a report released on Dec. 1.

So far this season, there have been over 1,700 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A, 22 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza B, and 478 Albertans admitted to hospital.

Over a million Albertans have received flu shots.

According to AHS, 62 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season.