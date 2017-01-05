More than 3,000 University of Alberta students, faculty members notified of potential data breach

The University of Alberta said Thursday it has reached out to more than 3,000 people whose university passwords were potentially at risk after a malware incident in November.

On Nov. 22, malware – a type of malicious software that tries to infect a computer – was detected on 287 U of A computers in the Library Knowledge Commons and in the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science.

A police investigation found malware on 17 additional computers in labs and classrooms in the Computing Science Centre.

The malware had the potential to steal password information, but the university said attempts to do so were not successful.

On Nov. 23, the university sent an email to 3,304 students and faculty members whose passwords were potentially at risk. They were asked to reset their passwords. On Dec. 8, 19 more people were notified of the potential risk.

The university said it was not able to make the potential security breach public until now because of an ongoing police investigation.

“All individuals potentially affected by the information security incident were advised promptly and in accordance with the university’s procedures and best practices,” the university said in a campus-wide notification.

The university said its Information Services and Technology (IST) unit developed controls against the malware and ensured the school’s computer systems are safe and secure.

The university believes someone with direct access to the computers installed the malware, which was discovered by the university’s IST unit.

The incident remains under investigation by the EPS.