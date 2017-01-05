BMW found 6 months after driver forgot where they parked

A BMW owner has been reunited with their missing vehicle six months after a friend forgot where they parked the car before attending a concert in Manchester, U.K.

According to an incident report from the Greater Manchester Police, officers found an apparently abandoned vehicle in a city parking garage on Dec. 30.

Police said the car was reported lost or stolen; however, no crime was ever committed.

Apparently in June, a friend of the BMW owner borrowed the car to drive from Scotland to Manchester to attend a concert. After attending the concert, the driver had forgotten which city centre parking garage they had left the vehicle.

According to Insp. Phil Spurgeon, the driver spent five days searching for the vehicle with zero success.

The owner of the vehicle began to email various parking companies and city council to inquire if the vehicle had been located or removed. In August, the vehicle was reported as lost or stolen.



Story continues below We can't imagine what the ticket machine is going to say when they finally put the ticket in – £££££££££££££££££££££££££££££ — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) December 31, 2016

The vehicle was finally located in a multi-storey parking garage just before midnight on Dec. 30. Although police wouldn’t disclose the exact parking garage the vehicle was located in, Spurgeon said “based on the daily rate we reckon that’s just under £5,000 [C$8,200] in parking charges!”

“Owner will be contacted in the morning with the good/bad news,” Spurgeon said in the police report.