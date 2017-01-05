Money
$1M Calgary lottery winner thought ticket was for $1,000 prize

Emmanuel Ayomanor won $1 Million on a Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Dec. 10, 2016 draw.

A Calgary man who thought he won $1,000 on a Lotto 6/49 ticket was shocked to find he was actually going to receive $1 million.

Emmanuel Ayomanor bought the ticket at a Petro Canada location on Macleod Trail south and checked it while stopping for gas days later.

“The clerk told me I won $1,000,” Ayomanor said. “I saw a lot more zeros than just $1,000. I counted all the zeros and couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Ayomanor said he plans to use the money from the Dec. 10 draw to purchase a new home.

“It’s nice to not have to rent a home from someone else,” he said. “Owning our own house is a dream for us.”

 

